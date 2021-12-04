District, journalists focus on future of student media

Journalism meeting - Nov. 30, 2021 ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 4 Chancellor Mike Flores welcomes the audience to the Evolution of Journalism and Media meeting Nov. 30, 2021, at the Alamo Colleges District Support Office. Flores said the conversations are ongoing, though no specific date has been set for a follow-up meeting. Journalism and student media taught in the district will be defined by the ideas brainstormed in these conversations. Laura Restrepo Posada

By Rocky Garza Jr.

The question that hasn’t been addressed is will the journalism-photography program remain based at this college, the head of a local journalism organization said.

Laura Garcia, San Antonio Express-News business reporter and the president of San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists, said in a Dec. 1 interview that although she felt the district meeting was a good start toward a conversation, there wasn’t much progress made on what the future of The Ranger looks like.

Garcia’s comment followed a Nov. 30 meeting, “Evolution of Journalism and Media, which drew a crowd of area communications professionals to meet with district officials.

Presentations at the meeting included Chancellor Mike Flores welcoming about 40-50 people; President Robert Vela offering background on the journalism-photography program; William Fanning, dean of academic success at Northeast Lakeview College, showing the current social media class offered there; and speech Professor Andrea Fuentes on communication courses planned for Palo Alto College.

Also in the district’s line-up was Richard Sear, chief solutions officer of Frost & Sullivan, a consulting firm that focuses on growth strategy.

Sears said in the next five to 10 years, journalism needs to explore augmented reality, a developing technology that overlays cartoon or other graphics onto images of the natural world.

Discussion about this college’s journalism-photography program filled the last 30 minutes of the two-hour event.

Some points about ways to revitalize this college’s journalism-photography program included:

Offering journalism only at this college to avoid overlapping with advertising, public relations or social media marketing;

Improving promotion of student media in area high schools, showcasing testimonials from Ranger alumni who have gone on to work in news media outlets.

Developing an internship program for students.

Creating a newsletter or an app to help the new student publication spread news stories efficiently and gain readers.

Organizations represented at the meeting included San Antonio Express-News, San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists, local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, public television station KLRN and several public relations and marketing firms.

An Oct. 5 story in The Ranger announced the news publication was ceasing operations In December. In an Oct. 7 statement, Flores said The Ranger will not disappear.

During his Nov. 30 presentation, Vela reiterated the publication will not disappear and that he and Flores added changing the name of the publication to planning for new student media.

The college dropped the Ranger as its mascot in summer 2020 in the wake of renewed complaints about the racist history toward people of color of the Texas Rangers law enforcement agency in the 20th century.

The armadillo replaced the Ranger as college mascot.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, Vela said he felt the meeting was “very solution driven” and was one step toward integrating and revolutionizing media throughout the district.

“Once we hire that first faculty member for the spring, then I feel we can begin the discussion with RTVB stakeholders to learn what resources we already have and how we can combine everything to offer students a different variety of pathways in media,” Vela said.

Markene Bennett, radio-TV-broadcasting program coordinator, also attended the meeting.

In a Nov.17 interview, Bennett said, journalism courses could resume as early as spring or Flex 2, but no photography courses are scheduled for the spring.

Bennett said the journalism-photography program will join the RTVB program and the department was given the go-ahead to hire two faculty members to replace the three instructors retiring this semester.

Vela added that he needs ideas to help promote the journalism-photography program because the discipline has not been recognized as a field of study by the state of Texas since 2017.

“We have students who are unsure of what they want to pursue, and when we can’t offer them a degree if they decide journalism or photography is for them, we don’t want to see them transfer and get told their credit hours aren’t accepted,” Vela said.

“Maybe we see an internship program get created that tells students that although you won’t receive an accredited degree (here), you will receive marketable skills and experience that could help you in your careers.”

No other meetings with communication professionals have been scheduled.

The day after the meeting, Garcia said she felt there is a misunderstanding among attendees about The Ranger publication.

“For example, people brought up that The Ranger should have students shadow professionals or enter journalism-photo competitions against other organizations, but if you understood what the program was all about, then you would see that we have already done all of that for many years,” Garcia said.

“I just feel like the district didn’t do a good job of summing up all that The Ranger has done, but I thought it was a good start and appreciated the district for putting the meeting together.”

Garcia, who served as editor of The Ranger while studying at this college, said journalism and photography credit hours from the district transfer and, based on her experience, they count as electives.

“I know times may have changed since I graduated from SAC in 2011, but those hours were counted toward my senior-level courses when I transferred to Texas State,” she said.

“I just feel the conversation shouldn’t be focused on whether certain hours can transfer or not, but it should be focused on how can we strengthen, support and promote what’s already a strong journalism department and keep that going,” she said. “Whether it’s under RTF, communications, or any umbrella you want to pin it under, as long as there are journalism and photography courses being taught, then I feel like that’s the right way to go.”