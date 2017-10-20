KSYM rewards student volunteers with trip to national media convention

Campus radio station aims to expose students to more college media from around the country.

By Dillon Holloway

KSYM 90.1 FM is rewarding five of the station’s student volunteers with a trip to the College Broadcasters Inc. 2017 National Student Electronic Media Convention Nov. 2-4 at the Hyatt Regency Riverwalk.

“Because the convention is in San Antonio this year, we have the opportunity to take a handful of students so that they can find out more about college media from around the country,” KSYM General Manager John Onderdonk said Oct. 4 in an interview. “These are students who have been volunteering around the radio station, attending the staff meetings and working hard.”

The students selected are Lawrence Taylor, music business sophomore; Matthew Martinez and Betsy Calderon, radio-television-broadcasting sophomores; Ariel Schultz RTVB freshman; and Christopher Ramirez, whose major and classification was not available.

The annual convention will bring in more than 50 guest speakers from the professional broadcasting world to hold panel discussions, seminars and presentations over a three-day span.

“Broadcasters from college radio stations all across the country come to the NSEMC in order to network, learn new techniques and view the newest broadcasting equipment available,” Assistant Program Director Tommy Banks said Sept. 28 in an interview.

Local guest speakers include Blaise Labbe, news director for WOAI/KABB television stations; Ursula Pari, KSAT 12 news anchor; and Jason Minnix ESPN radio talk show host.

Minnix will lead a seminar “Sports Talk Radio Q&A session.”

Minnix is scheduled to go over “show prep, dealing with callers, co-host interactions, social media and interviewing tips,” according to the organization’s website www.askcbi.org/sanantonio.

In addition to attending seminars, students may also sign up in advance for an exclusive résumé and career review with radio news reporter Glenn Schuck of 1010 WINS radio station in New York City.

Schuck, a member of the Senton Hall University advisory board, will go over résumés with students individually as well as provide career advice and planning.

Other events include media tours, video and audio clinics and a keynote speaker presentation by freelance filmmaker Roger Lindley.

Lindley is a veteran of the film and television industry with work dating back to 1994, according to the Internet Movie Database website www.imdb.com.

The convention will be at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, 123 Losoya St.

Students who wish to attend the convention can purchase tickets online at www.askcbi.org/sanantonio.

Tickets for non College Broadcast Inc. members cost $200.

For more information on the CBI National Student Electronic Media Convention visit www.askcbi.org/sanantonio.

For further details on KSYM, visit www.ksym.org, call 210-486-1371 or email ksym@alamo.edu.