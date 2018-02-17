Honor society leads to scholarships

An adviser said this college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter costs more than other chapters to join but offers more opportunities.

Alexis Terrazas

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students have the opportunity to receive scholarships, earn volunteer hours and travel by joining the Beta Nu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

All five Alamo colleges have a Phi Theta Kappa chapter.

Geology Professor Roger Stanley said Jan. 29 in an interview that this college’s honor society has more to offer than other Alamo Colleges chapters.

To be considered for the honors program at this college, a student must achieve a minimum of a 3.5 in 12 or more college-credit hours.

More than 1,500 students are eligible to join, and invitations have been sent by email from headquarters of the national organization.

Students may receive invitations from multiple Alamo colleges, allowing students to choose which chapter they wish to join.

Students are only allowed to join one chapter, he said.

Stanley said this college has a 10 percent acceptance rate because dues are more expensive than at other Alamo Colleges.

The fee to join the Beta Nu chapter is $100, and Northwest Vista and St. Philips charge $65 to $75, he said.

“it is easier to be invited to join Phi Theta Kappa at Northwest Vista or St. Phillip’s college because the GPA requirement is a 3.0,” he said.

He said other chapters have GPA requirements lower so they can recruit more members.

“This colleges chapter offers more opportunities and benefits,” he said.

A 3.5 GPA qualifies students for honors from the college and gives students a better chance to receive scholarships, he said.

The chapter will send students to conventions in Austin and Houston.

Stanley said the benefits of belonging at this college are greater than the cost.

Students who did not get an invitation but think they may be qualified can contact Stanley to review their credentials.

Orientations for new and prospective Beta Nu chapter members will be at 2-3:15 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, and 23 in the megalab in Room 502C of Moody Learning Center.

Members will be inducted in a ceremony March 21 in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center

For information, Stanley can be reached at 210-486-0058 or gstanley@alamo.edu.