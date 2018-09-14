Study abroad fair to showcase studying in other countries

Students can use financial aid to help pay for travel and tuition.

By Huguette Buduri

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

A study-abroad fair will provide information on traveling and learning opportunities 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

The event is sponsored by the district office of international programs.

International programs Coordinator Maria Rivera and specialist Alicia Ramirez will be at the study abroad fairs to provide information.

A study abroad fair is a credit-granting program of academic study in foreign countries for the summer, a semester or an academic year that is sponsored by an accredited U.S. university, or a foreign university, according to the office’s website at wcmsstg.alamo.edu/main.aspx?id=17379.

Ramirez said students enrolled in any Alamo College can take advantage of study-abroad opportunities if they have at least a minimum grade-point average of 2.0 in addition to meeting academic requirements and prerequisites of courses in the program.

To particiapate, students must have completed at least 12 hours of credit by the departure date.

The study abroad programs cost between $4,000 to $6,000. Students studying abroad through Alamo Colleges can use financial aid, such as loans, partial scholarship, or grants, to fund the program.

Adjunct humanities Instructor Michelle Hill will teach HUMA 2323, World Cultures, abroad in summer 2019.

“The program will happen next year, and I will be going to Greece on June 10 to July 6,” she said.

Previously, students have studied in Paris, France; China; India; Mexico; and South Korea and other locales.

The application deadline is November , but students can still apply for the summer of next year in 2019.

Other fairs will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Logo Vista Room of Cypress Campus Center at Nothwest Vista Collge and at the same time on Sept. 26 in the Heritage Room of the campus center at St. Philip’s College.

For more information, call Rivera at 210-485-0084 or email dst-studyabroad@alamo.edu.