Students replicate downtown San Antonio using cans

The CANstruction exhibit can be viewed until Sept. 23

By Jason Durant

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The architecture program at this college competed against nine other participants in a construction competition, CANstruction, using cans Sept. 10, and their replication of downtown San Antonio will be on display until Sept. 23 at North Star Mall.

Architecture students designed and used cans to build a structure 8 feet high and 8 feet long.

The CANstruction competition was among architecture firms, construction companies, contractors and student groups from this college and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The competition began in 2005, Marco Kurita, vice president of the American Institute of Architecture Students at this college, said Sept. 15.

The cans from all competitors will be donated to Haven for Hope, and the structures will be reconstructed in its lobby after Sept. 23.

While the program is regularly up against stronger more experienced opponents, “we make an effort to enter every year for the improvement,” architecture Coordinator Dwayne Bohuslov said Sept. 10.

This college’s team of students “started the construction model in the summer and completed it during the first two weeks of the semester,” Kurita said.

Luby’s donated $2,500 to purchase cans of food.

North Star Mall is located at 7400 San Pedro Ave., and it is open 10 a.m-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact Bohuslov at 210-486-0079 or dbohuslov@alamo.edu.