Holocaust survivor to receive award from public administration program

Professor Emeritus William Samelson has written books on his experiences.

By Lionel Ramos

The public administration program will honor foreign languages Professor Emeritus William Samelson, a Holocaust survivor, with an award for being an outstanding community leader 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 8 in the performance room on the fourth floor of Moody Learning Center.

He will talk about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor, Sylvia De Leon, public administration coordinator, said.

Samelson was born in Poland and lived there until he was forced into various labor and concentration camps in Europe before being liberated by U.S. soldiers in 1945.

After the war, he came to the U.S. in 1948 and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin. He has been a professor at Kent State University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Texas at Austin.

He was department chair of the foreign languages department at this college and has been a visiting professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio and Trinity University.

Samelson has written and lectured extensively on the Holocaust and related topics.

Some of his publications include “All Lie in Wait,” “One Bridge to Life,” “Hope” and six revised volumes of “English as a Second Language.”

For more information regarding Samelson go to https://williamsamelson.com/about/.