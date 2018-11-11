KSYM to host annual Alternative 2 Hunger concert, food drive

The annual event will collect canned goods for St. Peter-St. Joseph Children’s Home.

By Richard Hernandez

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

College radio station KSYM 90.1 FM sponsors the 21st annual Alternative 2 Hunger benefit 6 p.m.-midnight Nov. 16 at Sanchos, 628 Jackson St.

The concert will benefit St. Peter-St. Joseph Children’s Home, also known as St. PJ’s, and will feature six local acts that are featured on the station’s Third Coast Music Network playlist.

The Third Coast Music Network airs 4-7 p.m. daily.

St. PJ’s is a licensed nonprofit organization that provides shelter to children who suffer from abuse, neglect, and human trafficking, according to the organization’s website at www.stpjhome.org.

The performing bands include Kim Mackenzie and Jason Trevino, Mike Ryan Coyotes, Harvey McLaughlin, The Lucky Odds, Niko Laven, and The Please Help.

“We always want to give back to the community,” assistant KSYM program director Tommy Banks said Nov. 6. “We don’t only want to showcase local artists, but we also want to get the community together and encourage them to help those in need.”

Entry to the concert requires either five canned goods per person or $5, and one frozen turkey admits five people.

“We do it for the community,” PSA director Alejandro Diaz said Nov 6. “We don’t only want to be about music; we want to be about the community.”

To volunteer or donate, visit www.stpjhome.org.

For more information about Alternative 2 Hunger, call 210-486-1373 or email ksymapd@gmail.com.