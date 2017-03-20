Spring break ideas to rediscover this city at low cost

San Antonio has a variety of places for family activities or a romantic date.

By Bismarck D. Andino

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Mexico’s beaches have become an attractive to tourists, especially over spring break. According to Notimex, Mexico’s official news agency, 4 million people traveled to Cancun in 2016.

Although traveling over this season wouldn’t hurt anybody, here are a few dollars to consider.

One night at the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa in Mexico is $351. The cheapest American Airline’s round trip flight from San Antonio to Cancun is $998, which is almost a 16-hour flight in economy class, for an average of $1,349 per person, according to Expedia.

Many students with loans, bills, jobs, and family can’t afford the stereotypical spring break vacation, but this city has plenty to offer the homebound.

Morgan’s Wonderland, located 16 minutes west from San Antonio International Airport, is perfect for all ages. From wheelchair swings, a music garden and an off-road adventure ride to a starlight amphitheater, a carousel and a pirate island playground, the park has plenty of activities for the family. It is one of the cheapest attraction parks in this city; a single day admission for children ages 3 to 11 costs $11, adults pay $17, and children under the age of 3 or with special needs get in for free. The park will reopen March 3 for the spring season. For more information, call 210-495-5888 or visit www.morganswonderland.com. Don’t forget to order from Morgan’s munchies menu.

Another local attraction is the San Antonio Museum of Art. The museum conducts more than 500-guided tours annually. Family art activities, children’s workshops, exhibitions, lectures, concerts and films are some of the programs offered to educate and engage the community to learn about humanity.

If the Egyptian, Greek and Roman civilizations fascinate students, this is the best place to visit. Students from this college get free admission with a student ID, children under 12 get in free and adults pay $7. Call 210-978-8100 or visit www.samuseum.org for more information.

Students with a taste for vegetarian food and ice cream need not look further than the Pearl Brewery. Just at a few minutes from the San Antonio Museum of Arts, the Pearl Brewery is perfect for a date.

If a student’s better half is vegan, Green Vegetarian Cuisine has a variety of healthy foods to choose from. From a vegan breakfast bowl, cauliflower hot wings and spinach and mushroom enchiladas to their very own quinoa burritos and artichoke and portabella enchiladas, this restaurant’s mission is to turn this city from fat to fit.

While at the Pearl, students can take a date for a scoop of ice cream from Lick Honest Ice Cream, where the words “artificial color or flavor” don’t exist on their label. Don’t forget to visit the museum reach of the River Walk. For general information, call 210-212-7260 or visit www.atpearl.com.

For students with a love for nature, only two miles from the Pearl is the San Antonio Botanical Garden. With more than 250 plant species on a 38-acre parcel land, this place offers individual and group tours. Children 3 to 13 pay $4; students with ID, $8; and adults, $9.

This place is also ideal for wedding ceremonies, receptions, meetings and private parties. Don’t miss PetSmart Dog Days on March 18 and 19 at the garden for only $5 per dog. The donation will go toward local animal-friendly charities. For more information on events, call 210-536-1400 or visit www.sabot.org.

Last but not least, the McNay Art Museum. Enjoy two free family days during spring break on March 14 and 15. From Medieval and Renaissance art to 19th through 21st century European and American work, this museum has expanded its collections to more than 20,000 works including painting, sculptures, and photographs for the San Antonio community. To learn more about the McNay museum, call 210-824-5368 or visit www.mcnayart.org.